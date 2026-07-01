TVK functionary uploads reel of his visit to polio drops camp, suspended

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A TVK functionary in Virudhunagar has been suspended from his party post amid backlash and complaints over a video showing him administering polio drops to a child on Sunday.

Virudhunagar MLA and Virudhunagar East District Secretary SP Selvam on Tuesday announced the suspension of TVK’s Virudhunagar East district Central Union Secretary M Muthuvel from his post for three months.

The alleged incident involving Muthuvel happened at one of the immunisation centres where the Pulse Polio immunisation drive was conducted.

After arriving at the centre, Muthuvel asked a staff member for the records maintained at the centre. On obtaining them, he examined the records and questioned the staff. He then administered the oral drops to a child.

The entire incident from his entry into the camp to the administration of the vaccine was recorded as a cinematic-style reel with background music and later uploaded by Muthuvel on his social media account. The video has drawn sharp criticism and triggered widespread debate across social media platforms over bid for publicity.

In response, Selvam announced the suspension of Muthuvel from his post for three months, citing the violation of party rules.

He added that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken to uphold the party’s organisational discipline and code of conduct.