Water release only after inflow stabilises, says WRD; Kalingarayan farmers threaten hunger strike

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has clarified that water for irrigation would not be released for both Kalingarayan canal system and Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal system, until the inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam -- from which the water is supplied to both systems -- stabilises. The decision comes in the aftermath of farmers from both systems demanding the release of water for the respective canals.

In the meantime, a section of Kalingarayan canal farmers have threatened to stage an indefinite hunger strike if the department failed to release water by July 5. Earlier, LBP canal farmers had demanded that water from the reservoir be released to their canal system exclusively, citing previous government orders.

Due to insufficient rainfall in the catchment areas, inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam -- second largest in Tamil Nadu -- dropped significantly, resulting in very low water level in the reservoir. As on Tuesday, the inflow stood at 81 cusecs, and the dam water level was at 5.34 tmcft, compared to its capacity of 32.8 tmcft.

Kalingarayan Irrigation Farmers and Workers Welfare Association president P K Sethuraj said, "Typically, water should be released from the dam for irrigation on June 16 and the supply continues till April 30. But the WRD halted the release of water in the end of March due to canal renovation work. The officials then assured that water would be released on June 28, instead of the typical June 16, and sent a proposal to the government in this regard. However, they have now backed down on their decision, saying there isn't enough water."