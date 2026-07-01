West Asia war hits TN road safety, NH marking pending due to LPG crisis

The pending work includes installation of reflective studs and painting of safety road markings like lane lines, barrier lines, edge lines, stop lines, zebra crossings, directional arrows, and diagonal markings to enforce driving regulations. However, except for a few stretches, the markings have not been done, leaving motorists clueless while driving, said G Srinivasan, a resident.

K Rajendran, General Secretary of the Tiruchy Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Road Retrieval Federation, said that the stretch had not been re-laid for over a decade despite NHAI norms requiring such works every five years.

“As the stretch had become almost non-motorable, with hundreds of potholes, the NHAI took up tar relaying after milling the existing surface in January 2026, and it took until the end of March to complete the work. Markings were done at a few spots but most of the stretch remains unattended,” he said.

As the process of expanding the service roads has been dragging on for years, Rajendran said that the federation had decided to meet the CM and the local minister to submit a representation urging them to complete the expansion work as soon as possible.