Aadhar card of child marriage victim tampered in TN, health department files plaint

KRISHNAGIRI: The Health department has lodged a complaint against the family of a child marriage victim for tampering her Aadhar card near Denkanikottai on Wednesday.

According to Health department sources, "Sadhana (name changed) (18) near Rayakottai in Kelamangalam block was married at the age of 14 and delivered a baby at the age of 15.

In this case, she was pregnant for a second time and when she tried to register her pregnancy details on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) data of the Tamil Nadu government in February, health staff allegedly warned her about reporting the case of teenage pregnancy to the police as her age was still 17, as per records.

Following this, she absconded to her native village in Kelamangalam block."

"Following the alert from Krishnagiri block, the Kelamangalam block health team visited Sadhana's house three times since this February but she was not found.

We later found out that she had registered her pregnancy in April at Haleseebam health sub-centre in Shoolagiri block after tampering with her Aadhar card, changing her age to 23," sources added.