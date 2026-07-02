Aadhav Arjuna claims DMK, AIDMK reached electoral agreement; both parties reject charge

Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister and TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday claimed that opposition parties DMK and AIADMK have forged an electoral alliance and that the announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

However, both the parties have rejected the claim.

Arjuna claimed that an electoral agreement has already been reached between DMK and AIADMK leadership and a formal announcement was expected before the upcoming local body or Lok Sabha elections.

Denying the charge, DMK leader S Reghupathy stressed that his party has no desire to form an alliance with the AIADMK to seize power, reiterating that party president M K Stalin held no such intent.

He maintained that the DMK will come to power through people's mandate and will not rely on illegitimate means to occupy the government.

Responding to allegations of "horse-trading" involving the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam legislators, Reghupathy told reporters that the DMK had clarified that they have no interest in engaging in horse-trading or toppling the current government.

The party leader had already stated that the DMK will function as a responsible opposition party, he recalled.

"The DMK values democracy over financial muscle. We have no intent to topple the government," he emphasised.

Refuting the charge, AIADMK leader Agri S S Krishnamurthy said "these were lies repeated for political gain."

The AIADMK has consistently shown resilience during difficult periods and continued to grow despite such setbacks, he said.

He challenged the defectors, questioning whether anyone in the party leadership ever proposed to seek support from the DMK to form a government.

Speaking to reporters, the AIADMK whip highlighted that the party had acted as a cohesive unit following the election of their general secretary.