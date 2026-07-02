Activists oppose beach sand mining, IREL says project won’t cause damage

KANNIYAKUMARI: Several associations have voiced concerns about damage to the environment and appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to revoke grant of extension given to IREL (India) Limited to obtain a mining lease for quarrying seven critical minerals from beach sand. IREL officials, however, said the project would not affect people or the environment.

According to sources, the Natural Resources Department of Tamil Nadu government issued an order on June 10 extending the validity of reservation for approval of 1,144.06 hectares of land for mining in eight coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district, including Keezhmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhenthurai, Ezhudesam-A, B, and C, and Kollencode-A and B, for one more year till June 10, 2027.

Speaking to TNIE, vice-president of the Movement Against Atomic Mineral Mining Captain Johnson alleged the then DMK government granted permission for the project without conducting a thorough study of environmental, livelihood, and social impacts.

He added that the project was subsequently put on hold due to protests by fishermen, social organisations, and environmental activists.

He recalled that TVK had also passed a resolution in 2024 opposing the project.