Boozers in soup as Tamil Nadu orders all Tasmac bars shut

CHENNAI: As a potential first step in cleaning up liquor retailing in the state, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has ordered the immediate closure of all bars attached to its retail liquor outlets until further orders.

The move comes after the extended licence period for around 2,700 bars attached to the state-run outlets expired on June 30. While the corporation has ordered the closure of the bars, it is yet to announce whether the existing licences will be extended or fresh tenders will be floated.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that the issue was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Wednesday. Amid the uncertainty, senior Tasmac officials have orally invited representatives of bar owners for a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of the Tasmac managing director in Chennai.

The discussions are expected to focus on the future of the bars, including the possibility of extending the present licences. Following the discussions with bar owners on Thursday morning, the Tasmac board is scheduled to meet later in the day.