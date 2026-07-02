Delay in CCMC approval stalls Pullukadu traffic improvement project

COIMBATORE: A key traffic decongestion project at Pullukadu Junction has hit a roadblock as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to grant approval for modifications to a section of the Smart City pedestrian pathway, delaying long-awaited junction improvement works.

The proposed project aims to address persistent traffic bottlenecks at Pullukadu Junction, one of the city's busiest intersections connecting Sungam Bypass, Vincent Road, Pullukadu Main Road, the Ukkadam flyover down ramp and adjoining service roads.

Owing to the growing congestion, a joint team comprising city traffic police, CCMC officials and road safety experts recently inspected the junction to identify practical solutions.

The inspection was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and included G Manuneethi, former Divisional Engineer (Road Safety), State Highways Department, who is currently serving as a consultant to the District Road Safety Committee.

Following a detailed assessment, the team proposed a series of measures aimed at improving traffic flow. These include redesigning the existing roundabout, removing haphazardly parked vehicles around the junction and shifting a small portion of the pedestrian pathway along Vincent Road to create additional road space.