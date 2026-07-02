DMK seeks FIR against CM Vijay for ‘poaching’ MLAs

CHENNAI: The DMK has filed written complaints with Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking registration of an FIR and a comprehensive probe into alleged attempts by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to induce opposition MLAs to resign and secure a majority in the Assembly.

In the complaint, DMK’s organisational secretary RS Bharathi alleged that MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in his public remark, claimed that Vijay had sought his help to persuade DMK MLAs TM Rajendran of Kadayanallur and S Senthil Selvan of Sirkazhi to quit the post.

He contended that the two MLAs had contested the 2026 Assembly elections on the Rising Sun symbol after joining from the MDMK and therefore remain DMK MLAs under the party’s whip and leadership.

The DMK leader has alleged that the CM assured political and electoral support if the MLAs resigned and contested the bypolls, and argued that such inducements would undermine the electoral mandate and violate the anti-defection framework.

The complaint notes that six AIADMK MLAs have resigned in recent months and the defections are part of a larger pattern to alter the Assembly composition, bypassing the electoral verdict. The DMK leader has said such attempts amount to horse trading, abuse of public office, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Bharathi urged the governor to direct the DVAC to register an FIR, relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh, which mandates registration of an FIR where information discloses a cognisable offence.

Vaiko’s claim

In the complaint, DMK leader RS Bharathi alleged that MDMK general secretary Vaiko claimed that Vijay had sought his help to persuade DMK MLAs TM Rajendran of Kadayanallur and S Senthil Selvan of Sirkazhi to quit their posts