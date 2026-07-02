Edappadi K Palaniswami puts up brave face as 10 rebels reject new posts

CHENNAI: Facing a fresh wave of defections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday sought to boost the morale of party workers, urging them to gear up for the upcoming local body elections under his leadership.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s women wing office-bearers in Chennai, Palaniswami said it was “deeply painful” that those leaving the party were making allegations against him. However, he did not name any leader, sources said.

Palaniswami told the women functionaries they have a bright future in the AIADMK and asked them to intensify preparations for the local body polls. He also recalled that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had ensured 50% reservation for women in local bodies.

A senior functionary told TNIE that several women leaders assured Palaniswami of their support and urged him not to be concerned about leaders leaving the party.

Responding to speculation that Palaniswami had described those quitting the AIADMK as “traitors”, another senior leader who attended the meeting denied the claim. “The general secretary did not even mention the name of any functionary joining another party,” he said.