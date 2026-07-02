Former AIADMK Tiruppur district secretary quits party, set to join TVK

TIRUPPUR: Former AIADMK minister M S M Anandan, who was a prominent face of the party in Tiruppur, has officially announced his resignation from the party due to dissatisfaction with the leadership. He is set to join TVK on today.

Anandan played a key role in strengthening the AIADMK in Tiruppur's Urban District in the past. He has served in key positions, including Minister for Forests and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Anandan, in his statement, on Wednesday, said, "AIADMK is the movement responsible for all my progress. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was the one who gave me identity. I joined the party as a member in 1980. After that, Amma gave me various responsibilities, including district secretary and minister."

"Even after replacing 22 district secretaries following the 2016 Assembly election, Amma did not replace me. This is because of the trust she had in me. After Amma's demise, I carried out all the tasks assigned by the party leadership. However, I was removed from the post of district secretary in 2020. But even after that, I remained loyal to the party leadership," he added.