Guidelines issued on community participation in restoring tanks in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to permit general public, including farmers, to restore minor irrigation tanks and ponds in rural areas. As part of the initiative, they will be allowed to remove and use clay, silt, and other excavated materials free of charge for agricultural, domestic, and other approved purposes.

To facilitate this, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister N Anand on Tuesday issued comprehensive guidelines expanding community participation in the restoration of rural water bodies. The guidelines integrate existing provisions permitting the removal of silt and clay from rural water bodies with the department’s tank restoration programme.

Until now, restoration works such as desilting and deepening of tanks maintained by panchayat unions and village panchayats have largely been carried out through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and support from NGOs, community organisations and educational institutions.

Under the revised guidelines, members of the public, who are already permitted to remove silt, clay and savudu from water bodies for agriculture, pottery making and other approved purposes, can now directly undertake restoration works.