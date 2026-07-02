Health department proposes accommodation for doctors at TN's Valparai GH

COIMBATORE: In an effort to address the longstanding shortage of doctors and healthcare personnel in the hilly region of Valparai, the Health Department is planning to construct comfortable residential quarters for doctors and other staff within the premises of the Government Hospital.
The move is aimed at improving the retention of medical professionals, as the department has struggled for years to ensure a stable workforce in the hill station.
Although the sanctioned vacancies are regularly filled through appointments, many doctors are reluctant to continue serving in Valparai due to its remote location, challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, and limited access to urban amenities. As a result, several of them either seek transfers or fail to report for duty.
The doctors' vacancies at the Valparai Government Hospital have been filled on paper, but only around 50% of the appointed doctors are currently working at the hospital. The shortage has affected the delivery of healthcare services to the local population, including residents of remote tribal settlements who depend largely on the government healthcare system.
"We believe that providing comfortable residential accommodation within the hospital campus will encourage doctors and other healthcare workers to stay in Valparai for longer periods, improve attendance, and ensure uninterrupted medical services.
The proposal is expected to benefit not only doctors but also nurses and other hospital staff who face similar difficulties in finding suitable accommodation in the hill town," said a senior official from the health department.
Health department officials admitted that the vacancy is a typical gap that occurs when one batch of doctors gets transferred, and the new batch assumes duty.
Until new appointments are made, the vacancies are being managed by other doctors. However, the public and activists said residents of the hill station are forced to travel nearly 60 km through Ghat roads to Pollachi GH if they do not get the facility at Valparai GH.
Valparai GH is a Sub-District Hospital serving more than 40,000 people. Due to the cold climate and heavy workload caused by staff shortages in government hospitals, doctors are reluctant to work there continuously. Officials said many apply for transfers after short stints, making it challenging to find replacements quickly.
"Finding and posting new doctors to Valparai is a continuous challenge every year. The gap between transfers and new postings is unavoidable. Currently, the hospital has quarters for a limited number of doctors and staff, that too in bad shape.
We have sought permission to construct the same in spacious premises to accommodate ten doctors and ten staff with their families. Additionally, they are paid specific hill and winter allowances. We hope this will help them with easy accommodation," said the official.