Health department proposes accommodation for doctors at TN's Valparai GH

COIMBATORE: In an effort to address the longstanding shortage of doctors and healthcare personnel in the hilly region of Valparai, the Health Department is planning to construct comfortable residential quarters for doctors and other staff within the premises of the Government Hospital.

The move is aimed at improving the retention of medical professionals, as the department has struggled for years to ensure a stable workforce in the hill station.

Although the sanctioned vacancies are regularly filled through appointments, many doctors are reluctant to continue serving in Valparai due to its remote location, challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, and limited access to urban amenities. As a result, several of them either seek transfers or fail to report for duty.

The doctors' vacancies at the Valparai Government Hospital have been filled on paper, but only around 50% of the appointed doctors are currently working at the hospital. The shortage has affected the delivery of healthcare services to the local population, including residents of remote tribal settlements who depend largely on the government healthcare system.

"We believe that providing comfortable residential accommodation within the hospital campus will encourage doctors and other healthcare workers to stay in Valparai for longer periods, improve attendance, and ensure uninterrupted medical services.

The proposal is expected to benefit not only doctors but also nurses and other hospital staff who face similar difficulties in finding suitable accommodation in the hill town," said a senior official from the health department.