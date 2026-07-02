Just 26 vasectomies performed in Madurai last year

MADURAI: Just 26 men have undergone vasectomy in Madurai district last year (2025-26) despite the health department trying to promote the male sterilisation procedure by incentivising it.

Health experts say men hesitate to opt for a vasectomy, mainly due to concerns about surgical pain and anxiety over possible future complications.

According to health records round 30,000 women underwent permanent sterilisation to stop pregnancy in Madurai in the last three years. This includes, 10,335 women in 2023-24, 9,495 in 2024-25 and 9,031 women in 2025-26. In April 2026, 832 sterlisation were carried out on women.

On the other hand, only 123 vasectomies were performed in the corresponding three years: 52 men in 2023-24, 45 in 2024-25 and 26 in 2025-26. Also, just six vasectomies were done in April 2026 in Madurai district.