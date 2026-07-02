Just 26 vasectomies performed in Madurai last year

MADURAI: Just 26 men have undergone vasectomy in Madurai district last year (2025-26) despite the health department trying to promote the male sterilisation procedure by incentivising it.
Health experts say men hesitate to opt for a vasectomy, mainly due to concerns about surgical pain and anxiety over possible future complications.
According to health records round 30,000 women underwent permanent sterilisation to stop pregnancy in Madurai in the last three years. This includes, 10,335 women in 2023-24, 9,495 in 2024-25 and 9,031 women in 2025-26. In April 2026, 832 sterlisation were carried out on women.
On the other hand, only 123 vasectomies were performed in the corresponding three years: 52 men in 2023-24, 45 in 2024-25 and 26 in 2025-26. Also, just six vasectomies were done in April 2026 in Madurai district.
The health and family welfare department offers an incentive of Rs 600 for female sterilisation and Rs 1,200 for vasectomy. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of the health and family welfare department (Madurai) Dr S Natrajan said, “Permanent sterilisation is less complicated for men than women.
Even then women accept permanent sterilisation after two or three births, but men don’t. There are many myths. Men often hesitate to undergo a vasectomy due to the fear of surgical pain, anxiety over poor sexual performance, potential complications like chronic discomfort, and concerns about the procedure affecting their masculinity or power.
We need more awareness programmes and videos about male vasectomy and other related issues. This alone can boost the male vasectomy in our district.”
A doctor at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) said, “It is always tough to convince men for these procedures in rural segments in and around Madurai city. Many times, we find men forcing or pressuring their wives to take these procedures. Lack of awareness is the primary reason men avoid vasectomy.”