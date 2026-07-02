Law must move with the speed of unlawful digital content: Madras High Court

MADURAI: Observing that delay in investigating cyber offences is often fatal to evidence, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed Dindigul police to take prompt action on a complaint lodged by a man alleging that some individuals were trying to extort money from him by circulating morphed obscene videos and images of his sister, who currently resides in Singapore.

Hearing the petitioner’s plea seeking action on his complaint dated March 20, 2026, Justice L Victoria Gowri observed that online sexual humiliation, morphing, creation of fake profiles, threat of further circulation and demand of money for deletion of such content, if true, constitute serious intrusion into bodily privacy, decisional dignity, reputation and the constitutional protection of life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“The dignity of a woman cannot be left at the mercy of a fake profile. A morphed image is not a harmless digital prank. It is a calculated assault on privacy, reputation and emotional security. The law must therefore move with the same speed with which the unlawful content travels,” she said.

She directed Dindigul police to immediately verify the petitioner’s complaint and register an FIR forthwith if the complaint disclosed any cognizable offence. She further directed the police to immediately take measures to block or remove the content after preserving the electronic evidence. Also, the judge directed the police to obtain the statement of the victim through video conferencing or other lawful modes, if possible, since she resides in Singapore. The Superintendent of Police was directed to monitor the investigation.