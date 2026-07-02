Left leaders call on CM Vijay, seek all-party meet on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: Leaders of the CPI and CPM on Wednesday met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat and urged him to prioritise the demands of farmers, agricultural labourers, factory workers and government employees. They also urged him to convene an all-party and all-farmers’ meeting to arrive at a consensus on the Mekedatu issue.

Addressing a joint press conference after meeting the CM, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said it was a courtesy call as this was the first time they had met Vijay after he assumed office.

He said the Left parties urged the CM to focus on the welfare of workers and that he has assured to examine their demands.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said they also brought to the attention of the CM issues related to unemployment, vacancies in schools, colleges and government departments and the creation of more job opportunities for youth.

He also sought immediate action in the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board.

Welcoming the formation of the ‘Singappen Force’ to prevent crimes against women, Shanmugam said the special force personnel should be given proper training on handling such cases.

On the labour codes introduced by the centre, the CPM leader said they have urged the government to hold talks with trade unions before framing the rules. Referring to the Mekedatu issue, Shanmugam said recent developments has led to differences of opinion among political parties and farmers’ organisations.