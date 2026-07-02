Madras HC: No rejection of suit against office-bearers’ term extension

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to reject a civil suit filed against the extension of the tenure of the office-bearers of the South Indian Artistes’ Association, also known as Nadigar Sangam, by three years.

Justice Maria Clete on Wednesday dismissed the application filed by association member S R Sekar seeking to reject the civil suit filed against the extension of tenure of president Nassar, secretary Vishal Krishna and treasurer Karthi till 2028.

The term of the office-bearers had actually ended on March 19, 2025.

V Nambirajan had filed the civil suit, challenging a resolution of the annual general meeting of the association held on September 8, 2024, to extend the tenure by another three years.

Nambirajan had sought the court to issue an interim injunction restraining the association, its office-bearers and related persons from acting upon or giving effect all the decisions taken, as well as the resolutions adopted by the present executive and administrative committee in respect to the period beyond March 19, 2025, except those relating to day-to-day administrative affairs pending disposal of the suit.