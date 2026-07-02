Man sets 26-year-old alcoholic son on fire in TN's Thoothukudi, surrenders before police

THOOTHUKUDI: A 60-year-old father set ablaze his son at Madathur near Thoothukudi and surrendered before the police on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as T Arulraj (26), was addicted to alcohol and used to assault his parents.

The suspect was identified as J Thalamuthu, a gardener from Madathur. Sources said Arulraj used to attack his parents under the influence of alcohol. He was also previously admitted to a de-addiction centre at Kayathar for three months in 2021, but after getting released, he fell into addiction again.

The incident happened on Tuesday late night when Arulraj, who came home in an inebriated state, assaulted his father and mother, Indira, and also allegedly attacked his sister’s child.

At around 3.30 am, Thalamuthu, unable to bear his atrocity, pushed his son out of the house. Arulraj became unconscious after being thrown out of the house, and at that time, Thalamuthu set his son on fire.

After Arulraj’s death, Thalamuthu walked to the SIPCOT police station and surrendered. Upon information, SIPCOT police shifted the body to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for postmortem, and further investigation is under way.