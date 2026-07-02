Misleading advertisements to get realtors fine up to Rs 5L in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to safeguard homebuyers from disinformation by promoters, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has fixed penalties for violations in real estate advertisements in print, electronic and social media. The circular came into effect on July 1.

As per a TNRERA circular dated June 24, 2026, a penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh will be charged on misguiding advertisers depending upon the nature of violations. The authority also categorised violations as major and minor.

Advertisement and promotion of real estate projects not registered with TNRERA, and advertising projects without mentioning TNRERA registration number and QR code or mentioning them in a way that homebuyers could not read will be considered as major violations.

Also, advertisements comparing the price of the project with the alleged ‘market price’ or with the price of other projects is a major violation. If the project cost is Rs 100 crore and above, the advertising realtor should pay a minimum of Rs 5 lakh as penalty. If the project is less than Rs 100 crore, major violations will attract a penalty of Rs 2 lakh.

On the other hand, advertisements having TNRERA registration number but lacking QR code or not readable will be considered a minor violation. Advertisement for exempted projects made without mentioning ‘RERA exempted projects’ is also a minor violation.

If the project cost is Rs 100 crore and above, the advertising realtor should pay a minimum of Rs 1 lakh as penalty for minor violations. If the project is less than Rs 100 crore, minor violations will attract a penalty of Rs 50,000.

The circular said TNRERA has the right to impose higher penalties as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The authority will decide on violations that are not covered under major and minor categories from time to time.