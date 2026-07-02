Only 62 per cent seats filled in arts & science colleges as youths opt for job-courses

TIRUCHY: More than one in every three seats in government arts and science colleges across Tiruchy remain vacant this academic year, as traditional programmes continued to lose ground to employment-oriented courses. Teachers attribute the trend to changing career aspirations and the growing preference for professional programmes.

According to the Joint Directorate of Collegiate Education (JDCE), Tiruchy Region, only 8,876 students were admitted against 14,300 sanctioned seats in 21 government colleges across Tiruchy, Karur, Pudukkottai and Perambalur, leaving the colleges with an overall occupancy of 62%.

The decline was more pronounced in Tiruchy district with occupancy dropping from 79% to 61% this year. The seven government colleges admitted 3,176 students against 5,190 sanctioned seats. Last year, the same colleges admitted 4,114 students.

Among the colleges, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College admitted 1,190 students against 1,600 seats, while Government Arts and Science College, Tiruchy enrolled 529 against 955 seats.

Rural institutions also recorded low enrolment, with Musiri admitting 543 of 1,000, Lalgudi 198 of 545, and Thuraiyur 92 of 270. Manapparai emerged as the best-performing rural college, admitting 296 students against 350 seats, or nearly 85% occupancy.

Admissions to aided courses in nine aided colleges fell from 3,631 in 2025-26 to 3,363 this year, with the vacancy rate increasing from 24.1% to 30.7%. Admissions to self-financing courses, however, remained almost unchanged, increasing marginally from 10,243 to 10,265 students, despite an increase in sanctioned intake.