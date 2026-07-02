Over 50 contract sanitary workers stage stir at CCMC head office

COIMBATORE: More than 50 temporary contract sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) staged a protest at the corporation's main office on Wednesday, demanding that the civic body withdraw its decision to discontinue the services of a special team of sanitary workers.
The protesters submitted a petition to officials of the corporation's health department, urging the administration to immediately revoke the move and reinstate affected workers.
As per the petition, CCMC currently engages around 4,650 contract sanitary workers, 1,208 mosquito eradication workers and over 250 sanitary workers employed under the special team. Together, they play a crucial role in maintaining public health and sanitation across the city.
Workers alleged that without prior notice, special team sanitary workers were informed by zonal health inspectors that their contracts had ended and that they should no longer report for duty. They claimed the sudden decision came despite years of dedicated service for the corporation.
The petition highlighted the contribution of workers during challenging periods, including Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters caused by Vardah and Gaja cyclones. It also stated that a majority of the special team sanitary workers belong to Scheduled Caste communities and argued that their abrupt removal was against principles of social justice and humanitarian values.
Workers expressed concern over the livelihood of more than 250 families that depend on these jobs, stating that the decision would have severe socio-economic consequences. They further pointed out that Coimbatore, with a population exceeding two million, is facing a shortage of sanitation workers.
In the petition, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Sanitary Workers Wing District Secretary S Stalin Prabhu urged the CCMC to immediately halt the termination process and restore affected workers to duty.
Speaking to TNIE, Stalin said, "The CCMC had appointed about 50 sanitary workers to each of the five zones in the city as special teams. With no prior intimation or proper response, the CCMC announced on Wednesday its decision to discontinue the services of special team sanitary workers.
Over 250 families' livelihoods are affected. There is no response about the PF amount and other benefits of the workers. The civic body must revoke its decision immediately."
CCMC Deputy Commissioner S Saraswathi, who received the petition, promised sanitary workers that their issues would be addressed in the next few days.