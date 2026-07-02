Over 50 contract sanitary workers stage stir at CCMC head office

COIMBATORE: More than 50 temporary contract sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) staged a protest at the corporation's main office on Wednesday, demanding that the civic body withdraw its decision to discontinue the services of a special team of sanitary workers.

The protesters submitted a petition to officials of the corporation's health department, urging the administration to immediately revoke the move and reinstate affected workers.

As per the petition, CCMC currently engages around 4,650 contract sanitary workers, 1,208 mosquito eradication workers and over 250 sanitary workers employed under the special team. Together, they play a crucial role in maintaining public health and sanitation across the city.

Workers alleged that without prior notice, special team sanitary workers were informed by zonal health inspectors that their contracts had ended and that they should no longer report for duty. They claimed the sudden decision came despite years of dedicated service for the corporation.

The petition highlighted the contribution of workers during challenging periods, including Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters caused by Vardah and Gaja cyclones. It also stated that a majority of the special team sanitary workers belong to Scheduled Caste communities and argued that their abrupt removal was against principles of social justice and humanitarian values.