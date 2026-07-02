Sathyamangalam tahsildar's filmy video 'reels' in criticism on social media

ERODE: An on-duty tahsildar from Erode district recorded a video in a hilly area, added some film music and uploaded it on social media, sparking criticism online. Against this backdrop, District Collector S Kandasamy told TNIE that instructions have been issued to officials not to post such videos while on duty.

While a section of social media users criticised the tahsildar, some also posted comments supporting her, stating that even ministers have posted such videos.

Sathyamangalam tahsildar Jamuna Rani recently visited the villages in Kadambur Hills as part of inspection. During it, she allegedly she stopped the government jeep on a hill road, recorded a video, made it into a 'reel' with a film song and posted it on social media.

Speaking to TNIE, Jamuna Rani said, "I have been working in Sathyamangalam taluk for the past year and a half. Everyone knows that this is a very large taluk. Therefore, I am using even my holidays to complete pending tasks. June 26 was a government holiday.

Yet, on that day, I went to Kadambur for an inspection to clear four pending files. At the time, I recorded the beauty of nature in a video and posted it. There is no other intention behind it."

"It is fair to criticize me if I make mistakes while performing my official duties. Instead, criticising me for a video, without knowing my views, causes me distress," she added.

Earlier, following the regime change in the state, an incident where a senior revenue department official in Erode released a 'reel' with a TVK song sparked controversy. She then immediately deleted the video.

Collector Kandasamy said, "Officials across the district have been instructed to not record videos and post them as reels on social media while on duty."