Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 rank list out, cut-off may drop this year

CHENNAI: Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list in Chennai on Wednesday. In the list, only 53 candidates have secured the maximum

cut-off score of 200 as against 144 last year. With a decline in the number of candidates with the perfect score, and colleges likely offering an 19,657 additional seats this year, those aspiring for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu can expect lower cut-offs.

Releasing the rank list, Minister Viswanathan announced that 2,36,017 candidates have been awarded ranks out of the 2,45,235 applicants. The rank list comprises 1,30,767 boys, 1,05,245 girls and five transgender candidates.

In this year’s merit list, S Akshitha of Dharmapuri secured the first rank, followed by A Rohith Balan of Tiruppur. A Venkatakrishnan of Namakkal came third.

This year, a total of 484 engineering colleges will participate in the single-window counselling process, including 450 private engineering colleges and seven newly-established institutions. At present, 2,65,594 seats are available. Colleges have sought approval to increase the intake by an additional 19,657 seats, but the final seat matrix will be known only after July 4, once Anna University’s inspection process is completed, the minister said.

Among special category applicants, 46,604 government school students qualified under the 7.5% reservation. A total of 1,176 children of ex-servicemen, 500 disabled candidates and 3,210 applicants under the sports quota also secured ranks.