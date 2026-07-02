Three days after self-immolation against cops, SC driver dies in TN

TIRUNELVELI: An autorickshaw driver, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, who attempted suicide, accusing the police personnel verbally abusing him using his caste name, succumbed to burn injuries at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Wednesday. Tirunelveli city police have registered a case under provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched an investigation.

The deceased was identified as S Velmurugan, a resident of Paraiyadi. He used to drive a rental autorickshaw. In a dying declaration videographed by his relative, Velmurugan alleged that the police personnel asked him to die when he warned them of the suicide bid. Following his death, city police personnel were deployed in Parayadi to avoid any untoward incidents.

The incident happened on Sunday near Nainarkulam when Velmurugan’s auto was stopped by police ahead of a car festival at Nellaiappar Temple.

Velmurugan’s wife V Mariammal, in her complaint with the Thachanallur police, said, “Six police personnel stopped Velmurugan’s vehicle near Nainarkulam.