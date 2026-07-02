Three days after self-immolation against cops, SC driver dies in TN

TIRUNELVELI: An autorickshaw driver, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, who attempted suicide, accusing the police personnel verbally abusing him using his caste name, succumbed to burn injuries at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Wednesday. Tirunelveli city police have registered a case under provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched an investigation.
The deceased was identified as S Velmurugan, a resident of Paraiyadi. He used to drive a rental autorickshaw. In a dying declaration videographed by his relative, Velmurugan alleged that the police personnel asked him to die when he warned them of the suicide bid. Following his death, city police personnel were deployed in Parayadi to avoid any untoward incidents.
The incident happened on Sunday near Nainarkulam when Velmurugan’s auto was stopped by police ahead of a car festival at Nellaiappar Temple.
Velmurugan’s wife V Mariammal, in her complaint with the Thachanallur police, said, “Six police personnel stopped Velmurugan’s vehicle near Nainarkulam.
While other autorickshaws were allowed, my husband’s vehicle was not allowed despite his explanation that he had brought his family to witness the car festival. After knowing his residential area in Paraiyadi, police began abusing him using his caste name. He was also kicked in his chest. A case should be registered against six police personnel for abetting suicide.”
CCTV footage of the incident was secured, police
Police sources said that a case under provisions of SC/ST (PoA) Act was registered against the police personnel who were on duty. “Another case against Velmurugan was also registered for verbally abusing the police personnel in an inebriated state.
Three of the six police personnel who were on the spot are from the SC community. We have secured CCTV footage of the incident. The next course of action will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry,” a police official said.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN helpline 104 or Sneha’s helpline- 044- 24640050)