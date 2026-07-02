Three held in Rs 35-cr bribe plot to lure TVK MLA; Senthil Balaji in dock

CHENNAI: Former DMK minister and Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji has come under police scanner after the Chennai police named him and his brother V Ashok Kumar in connection with an alleged Rs 35-crore bribery and intimidation bid targeting Uthangarai MLA N Ilaiyaraja of the ruling TVK.

While three persons have been arrested and remanded for allegedly pressuring MLA Ilaiyaraja to vote against Speaker J C D Prabhakar in a proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly, four more persons are being quizzed. Police claimed the accused acted at the behest of Ashok Kumar.

The case was registered after the MLA submitted a complaint to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Monday. In the complaint, the MLA stated that Thirunavukkarasu representing Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), a political opinion polling firm, had first contacted him a few days ago, reaching out on behalf of leaders of a major political party and sought a personal meeting, which the MLA declined citing prior commitments.

Police alleged that Thirunavukkarasu contacted Ilaiyaraja again and offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the proposed Assembly resolution. When Ilaiyaraja rejected the offer and warned him not to contact him again, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened him and his family of dire consequences if he disclosed the conversation to anyone.

Police said that they found that Thirunavukkarasu (45) of Arumbakkam was acting in coordination with Naresh (40) of Tiruchy and Thyagarajan (40) of Medavakkam. The Triplicane Police booked the trio under provisions relating to bribery, criminal intimidation and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, and arrested them.

“Inquiry further revealed that Thirunavukkarasu contacted and threatened the MLA on the instructions of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar. Ashok Kumar had also met Naresh in Chennai,” a senior police officer said.