VB-G RAM G to cost TN Rs 5,000 cr/year, CM Vijay seeks changes to funding ratio

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is expected to bear an additional financial burden of around Rs 5,000 crore annually following the rollout of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme from Wednesday, officials said.

The increased burden stems from a significant change in the centre-state funding pattern.

Under MGNREGA, the centre bore the entire wage cost for unskilled labour, all administrative expenses and 75% of the material cost for civic works, while the state government was required to contribute only the remaining 25% of the material cost.

But now, under the new scheme, the funding ratio has been revised to 60:40, with the centre contributing 60% and the state 40% of the expenditure across all three components — wages, materials and administrative expenses.

“The annual expenditure under MGNREGA averaged between `10,000 crore and `12,000 crore. Of this, the state’s contribution was only around `1,000 crore, with the centre bearing the rest,” a Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department official told TNIE.

Since wages account for nearly 80% of the scheme’s expenditure, the state will now have to shoulder 40% of wage and administrative costs in addition to its share of material expenses. Officials estimate this will require an additional `4,000 crore-`5,000 crore every year, forcing the government to make additional budgetary provisions in the coming years.