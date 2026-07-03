Consultation meeting held with TN farmers to formulate agriculture budget

SALEM: To place their demands and suggestions for the state’s 2026-27 agriculture budget, farmers from 10 districts participated in a regional consultation meeting in Salem on Thursday. A wide range of issues, ranging from irrigation and crop insurance to mechanization and farm credit, was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting, held at the Salem district collectorate, brought together farmers, representatives of farmers' associations, agriculturalists and officials from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kallakurichi and Karur.

The consultation was chaired by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister R Vinoth, in the presence of Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar and Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Minister M Vijay Balaji. MLAs and senior officials also participated.

Addressing the gathering, Vinoth said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed the department to consult farmers before finalising the 2026-27 agriculture budget so that their recommendations could be incorporated. He said the budget would focus on improving farmers' income, strengthening irrigation, promoting natural farming and expanding farm mechanisation.

Referring to the delayed water release from Mettur Dam due to inadequate storage, he said the state had announced a Rs 135-crore kuruvai package for delta and non-delta districts. He added that the government had also waived crop loans worth around Rs 6,000 crore benefiting 14.43 lakh farmers.