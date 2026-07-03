DMK to move court if TN Governor fails to act on 'horse-trading' allegations against TVK

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI: The DMK on Thursday intensified its attack on the ruling TVK, accusing the Vijay-led government of indulging in “horse-trading”, attempting to politically target former minister V Senthil Balaji, and levelling “baseless allegations” against the opposition.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK legal wing state joint secretary I Paranthaman said the party would move court if no action is taken on the complaint submitted to the governor seeking action over alleged horse-trading attempts by TVK.

Dismissing allegations that DMK leaders approached TVK MLAs to topple the government, he said, “TVK, which came to power with a slender majority of 108 seats, is constantly worried about its survival.” Paranthaman further alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had engaged in political manoeuvring after the Assembly elections.

“He met leaders of almost all political parties but did not meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Instead, he met second-rung AIADMK leaders. Isn’t that horse-trading,” he asked. Referring to remarks by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Paranthaman claimed that Vijay had also asked the senior leader to persuade two DMK MLAs to resign.