DMK to move court if TN Governor fails to act on 'horse-trading' allegations against TVK

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI: The DMK on Thursday intensified its attack on the ruling TVK, accusing the Vijay-led government of indulging in “horse-trading”, attempting to politically target former minister V Senthil Balaji, and levelling “baseless allegations” against the opposition.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK legal wing state joint secretary I Paranthaman said the party would move court if no action is taken on the complaint submitted to the governor seeking action over alleged horse-trading attempts by TVK.
Dismissing allegations that DMK leaders approached TVK MLAs to topple the government, he said, “TVK, which came to power with a slender majority of 108 seats, is constantly worried about its survival.” Paranthaman further alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had engaged in political manoeuvring after the Assembly elections.
“He met leaders of almost all political parties but did not meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Instead, he met second-rung AIADMK leaders. Isn’t that horse-trading,” he asked. Referring to remarks by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Paranthaman claimed that Vijay had also asked the senior leader to persuade two DMK MLAs to resign.
Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, MLA and party spokesperson S Regupathy said the case against former minister V Senthil Balaji is being pursued for political reasons and claimed there is an attempt to arrest him ahead of Vijay’s visit to Karur.
“The DMK could have formed the government through defections in 2017. But our leader (MK Stalin) believed in coming to power only through the people’s mandate and not through back-door politics,” he added.
Responding to allegations by Vaiko and Durai Vaiko that the DMK was preventing the two MDMK MLAs elected on the DMK symbol from resigning after the party exited the alliance, Regupathy said the decision rests entirely with the legislators.
“If your own party has asked its MLAs to resign and they still refuse to do so, it is an embarrassment for your own leadership,” he said. The DMK leader also revived the party’s “washing machine” jibe, alleging that politicians facing corruption cases, including
C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar, are attempting to cleanse their public image by joining the TVK.