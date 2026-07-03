Lack of upkeep turns Thirupanjeeli temple tank into open toilet, dumpyard

TIRUCHY: The tank of Gneelivaneswarar temple located at Thirupanjeeli village in Manachanallur taluk once sustained both faith and farming, but today it is a picture of neglect, choked with weeds and waste.

Classified as one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams, hundreds of tourists and residents visit the 7th-century temple which also comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The temple tank, believed to have been excavated around 500 years ago is spread across nearly two acres.

Residents said the tank played a vital role in the ecosystem and temple rituals. It received water from surrounding fields which was used to perform abhishekam to the main deity. People also took a dip in the tank as part of rituals. The two-acre waterbody also helped in recharging groundwater in the surrounding area, thereby supporting farming in more than 300 acres of lands.

Over the years,the tank dried up due to insufficient rainfall and poor maintenance. With no regular upkeep, it is now overrun by thorny bushes and vegetation, while parts of its feeder channels are blocked by encroachments. As temple authorities and local body officials look the other way, emboldened locals dump waste in the tank and also use it as open toilet.