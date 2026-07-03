Lack of upkeep turns Thirupanjeeli temple tank into open toilet, dumpyard

TIRUCHY: The tank of Gneelivaneswarar temple located at Thirupanjeeli village in Manachanallur taluk once sustained both faith and farming, but today it is a picture of neglect, choked with weeds and waste.
Classified as one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams, hundreds of tourists and residents visit the 7th-century temple which also comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The temple tank, believed to have been excavated around 500 years ago is spread across nearly two acres.
Residents said the tank played a vital role in the ecosystem and temple rituals. It received water from surrounding fields which was used to perform abhishekam to the main deity. People also took a dip in the tank as part of rituals. The two-acre waterbody also helped in recharging groundwater in the surrounding area, thereby supporting farming in more than 300 acres of lands.
Over the years,the tank dried up due to insufficient rainfall and poor maintenance. With no regular upkeep, it is now overrun by thorny bushes and vegetation, while parts of its feeder channels are blocked by encroachments. As temple authorities and local body officials look the other way, emboldened locals dump waste in the tank and also use it as open toilet.
Dr V Masilamani, a scientist and resident of Thirupanjeeli, told TNIE, “ The tank is not an ordinary waterbody but a ‘deivakulam’ connected to temple rituals. It is meant to supply water for sacred purposes, but today it is painful to see it in such a neglected state.”
Another resident N Nepolean said, “Continuous neglect would worsen the situation. Officials should not only restore the tank but also develop the area with a walking track and basic facilities for residents and senior citizens.”
Six years ago, villagers pooled around Rs 2 lakh and desilted the tank. The effort temporarily revived the tank, helping it hold water. However, the restoration did not last long due to the absence of sustained maintenance.
Citing the condition of the tank residents and devotees recently submitted petitions to the HR&CE department in Tiruchy requesting desilting of the tank and restoration of feeder channels. A senior official in the department told TNIE, “We are preparing an estimate for desilting and restoration works. We will address the problem soon.”