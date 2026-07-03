Madras HC orders police protection for AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to provide immediate police protection to AIADMK MLA and former MP C. Ve. Shanmugam, holding that he had established a prima facie case of a continuing threat to his life.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Shanmugam.

The court also granted liberty to the petitioner to lodge a fresh complaint if any new cause of action arises. The judge directed the jurisdictional police to act in accordance with law upon receiving such a complaint.

In his petition, Shanmugam said he had been facing persistent threats since a 2006 attack in which a gang allegedly linked to his political rivals assaulted him, his two brothers and his brother-in-law with deadly weapons at his residence, despite the presence of security personnel. While he escaped, one of his brothers was killed in the attack.

He submitted that an FIR was registered in the case, the investigation was completed, and the final report was filed. The murder case is currently pending trial before the First Additional District Court in Tindivanam.

Shanmugam further told the court that he had earlier been provided police protection even when he was not a minister, but the security cover was later withdrawn despite continued threats to his life.

In the order, Justice Ilanthiraiyan noted that records showed the petitioner had lodged nearly 20 complaints since 2006. While some complaints were closed after inquiry, FIRs had been registered in others.

"Therefore, the petitioner was having continuous life threats."

The judge also observed that the murder case involving the petitioner's family member was still pending trial.

"Therefore, the petitioner made out a prima facie case to be providedwith police protection to his life and limb."

Taking note of Shanmugam's position as an MLA and the various posts he holds in his political party, the court said:

"Considering the above facts and circumstances of the case, this court is inclined to issue a direction to provide adequate police protection to the petitioner", the judge said.

(With inputs from PTI)