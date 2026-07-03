Madras HC sets aside appointment of 54 corporation junior assistants

CHENNAI: Finding the entire selection and appointment process tainted and that procedures were not followed strictly, the Madras High Court has set aside the appointment of 54 junior assistants to the Coimbatore city municipal corporation in 2021 when the AIADMK was in power.

“This tainted method of selection itself is evident to arrive at a conclusion that it is a fraud on selection process and wholly vitiates the process,” said a bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar.

Referring to the messy nature of selection and appointment in which the eligible and ineligible candidates could not be segregated, the bench said the eyes of law does not view only the plight of the selected candidates but should also take into consideration the state of unselected candidates who should not lose trust in the system or future public post selection.

The order was passed recently on the appeals filed against a single judge’s order to dismiss a writ petition refusing to interfere with the appointment. In the present case, perusal of the original files shows that 654 applications were received out of which 440 candidates participated in the verification process. No written examinations were conducted, the bench said.

The court directed the commissioner of the corporation to take appropriate action against those persons who had threatened one of the appellants.