Madras University struggles without annual budget as senate meet not held for a year

CHENNAI: The University of Madras continues to function without a full-fledged annual budget for 2026-27 as the statutory senate has not met for over 15 months. Instead, the university administration has been approving month-to-month interim budgets through the ‘Senate-in-Circulation’ mechanism to meet only salary, pension and other obligatory expenses.

As per provisional minutes of the Senate-in-Circulation dated June 30, 2026, the university has approved an interim budget of Rs 20.06 crore for June 2026. The amount includes Rs 15.77 crore towards salary and pension commitments, Rs 2.03 crore for common service charges, including electricity, guest lecturers and outsourced manpower, and Rs 2.26 crore towards administrative, examination, academic department and Institute of Distance Education (IDE) expenses.

This follows similar interim budgets approved for April (Rs 20.87 crore) and May (Rs 20.07 crore), as the administration continues to rely on temporary financial authorisations in the absence of a senate meeting.

Under the Madras University Act, the senate is required to meet twice every financial year, generally in October and March. However, the last functional senate meeting was held on March 29, 2025. The meeting scheduled for October 25, 2025 was cancelled, with no notification issued for the mandatory meeting in March 2026.