Over 8,000 TN schools to get own ambassadors on July 10

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve community engagement in the functioning of government schools, the school management committees (SMCs) will select school ambassadors during their meetings scheduled on July 10, following fresh guidelines issued by the school education department for implementing the initiative under the ‘Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme.

The selected ambassadors will serve a two-year term from July 2026 to July 2028. They will be involved in activities to improve student enrolment, help reduce dropouts, guide students towards higher education, mobilise alumni CSR support for infrastructure, coordinate stakeholders, strengthen community participation in government schools and act as a link between the school and its alumni.

According to the department, 26,221 alumni have registered on the Namma School Namma Ooru Palli portal, expressing their willingness to serve as school ambassadors in 8,209 high and higher secondary government schools.

The state-level launch of the initiative was held on January this year at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar. Chief educational officers have been directed to supervise the selection process at district level, while HMs will function as the selection officers in their respective schools. The SMCs are required to pass a resolution before selecting the ambassadors.