Pearl culture likely flourished in protected inland bay at TN's Panaiyur: Researcher

THOOTHUKUDI: Cultivation of pearl oysters or pearl culture thrived millennia ago at the inland protected bay at Panaiyur in Kulathur along the Gulf of Mannar, claimed independent researcher P Rajesh Selvarathi.

Selvarathi presented the findings at the International conference on Tamil and Thai studies held at Assumption University in Thailand from June 26 to 28. Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh said that the inland protected bay at Panaiyur has disappeared, however, marine fossils of oysters, shells, freshwater molluscs and other species are found abundantly.

A small portion of the bay was washed away during the Tamil Nadu Floods in 2023, which exposed the underlying marine fossils. Marine fossils kicked in during the studies, Rajesh said.

He also presented the findings of marine fossils belonging to the Holocene period (the current geological phase) discovered at Panaiyur during the session on trade and industry at the international conference.

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) confirmed that the Panaiyur fossil assemblage belonged to the late Holocene, approximately between 8,000 and 12,000 years ago.

The bay had been calm and conducive for pearl cultivation as strong waves were deterred by the presence of Vilanguchalli and Karaichalli islands of the Gulf of Mannar.