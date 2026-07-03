Private vehicles rule Chennai roads, share of public transport nosedives

CHENNAI: The government seems to be waging a losing battle in encouraging more people to use public transport in the state’s capital as private vehicles now account for more than 65% of motorised trips in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). The share of public transport in daily trips in CMA has registered an 11% dip in the last 35 years, official data show.

Though metro rail network, bus fleet, and suburban rail services have all been introduced and expanded over the last three decades, the share of usage of public transport has dropped from 42% in 1991 to 31% in 2026.

The Second Master Plan (SMP) conceived in 2005, as part of which projections for the city’s growth were laid out till 2026, had estimated that public transport would account for 70% of all motorised trips in Chennai by this year, but private vehicles now account for 65% of such trips.

The SMP had projected around 2.07 crore daily trips across the CMA in 2026, close to the 2.13 crore now estimated by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). Of this, the SMP said 1.45 crore daily trips would be made through public transport.