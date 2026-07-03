'Restore Vaigai or Raj Bhavan will step in': Governor Arlekar urges Madurai youth

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday urged the youth of Madurai to come forward to restore the Vaigai River.

Addressing a gathering during the Award Ceremony of ‘INA Veergalai Theedi’ Essay, a short film competition organised by the Sourashtra College and Centre for South Indian Studies at Sourashtra College, he said, “It is not necessary to take up arms and go to war to prove one’s patriotism. If no one takes this initiative, the Raj Bhavan will step in.”

Arlekar added, “I saw the Vaigai River and was shocked by its condition. A river should have water. Youth of Madurai should take restoring the Vaigai as a mission.

Restoring the Vaigai is also patriotism.” Further addressing the gathering, the governor said, “We are proud of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture and history, which does not need any special occasions to be remembered.

Society has a responsibility to honour people like Army veteran and Kirti Chakra awardee A Meenakshi Sundaram, and I appreciate Saurashtra College for setting that example.”

Guv has acted like an elected rep: Udhaya

Chennai: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar for conducting the inspection in Madurai, alleging that the move violated constitutional norms and reflected the TVK government’s compromise on state rights. He said Arlekar has forgotten the constitutional limits of his office by carrying out inspections “like an elected representative”. In a statement, Udhayanidhi drew parallels with the AIADMK regime, recalling the controversy over the governor’s field visits.