School van fatally runs over toddler near TN's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed near Mayiladuthurai on Friday after being run over by a private school van.

The victim, identified as B. Mahizhvelan of Ananda Koothan village, was with his mother, B. Arasi, who had taken his two elder sisters to Nethaji Nagar to board a private school van bound for Puthur.

According to sources, Arasi briefly set Mahizhvelan down beside her while helping her daughters get into the van. After the girls boarded, the driver allegedly moved the vehicle without noticing the toddler, and the van's left rear wheel ran over him.

Mahizhvelan sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sirkazhi, where doctors declared him dead.

The Anaikaranchathiram police registered a case and arrested the van driver, R. Prakash (36), a resident of Chenniyanallur. Further investigation is under way.