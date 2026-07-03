Senior AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan quits party, targets EPS leadership

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan on Friday resigned from the party, blaming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's style of functioning and alleging that he had been sidelined. His resignation came as Palaniswami continued meeting party office-bearers from various districts to review the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

Vaigaichelvan, who was expected to join the ruling TVK along with other former AIADMK leaders on Thursday, did not do so. However, he hinted at joining another party, saying in his resignation letter: "As the old soil that clings to a sapling uprooted for replanting elsewhere, I do not know what to do with the cherished memories of my long years of service to this movement."

Criticising the party leadership, he said, "A true leader believes that even if he himself is destroyed, his ideals and his movement (political party) must triumph. However, one who thinks only of his own well-being, even at the cost of the movement (political party) and its cadres, cannot be regarded as a good leader."

Vaigaichelvan also alleged that the AIADMK had compromised its anti-DMK stand by planning to form a government with the DMK. "By planning to form a government in alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK abandoned its anti-DMK stance and compromised on its approach towards the DMK, thereby losing its distinct identity. Moreover, by taking the wrong decision at the right time, the party has strayed from its path to victory," he said.