Space crunch, leaky roof plague Tiruvaiyaru library in TN

THANJAVUR: Readers frequenting the Tiruvaiyaru branch library have urged the shifting of the facility which is currently housed in a dilapidated building of the Rajah’s college of Thanjavur Chatram Administration. The old building predominantly has tiled roofing and only a few concrete roofed-rooms, the plaster of which has fallen off.

“The library has a collection of over 40,000 books. During the rainy season, water seeps in and readers find it very difficult,” says K Ganesan, president of the readers forum of the library. He recounts that a few years ago hundreds of books in the library were damaged due to the seepage of rainwater. “Although over 50 people use the reading room daily, we only have a single reading room with a capacity of 12 seats,” Ganesan added.

He also pointed out around 25 youth, preparing for competitive examinations are also consulting the library daily and a separate room was allotted to them. M Muthiah, a reader from Tiruvaiyaru, said that those who come to the library when the seats are full have to go back without reading due to space crunch.