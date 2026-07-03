Stalin's remarks indicate attempt to topple TVK govt, says CPM secretary Shanmugam

COIMBATORE: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday accused the DMK of attempting to topple the TVK government through horse-trading.
Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Shanmugam said the people of Tamil Nadu had brought the TVK to power as they wanted a new government, without the DMK or the AIADMK.
However, he said horse-trading and “donkey-trading” were being carried out in an attempt to topple the government, which was against the people’s mandate in the election.
“The DMK, which was voted out of power, is unable to accept being out of office. Therefore, it is reportedly trying to topple the TVK government to regain power.
DMK president MK Stalin’s remark that 'elections will be held soon and there will be a change in government' indicates an attempt to bring down the new regime,” he said.
Further, he said while it is acceptable for an MLA to voluntarily leave one party and join another, it is unacceptable to lure MLAs with monetary inducements.
He also urged the state government to take legal action against those involved in such practices.
Responding to a question on the resignation of AIADMK MLAs to join the TVK, he said the CPM had expressed its dissatisfaction to the TVK leadership, stating that such actions should not be encouraged.
“We also rejected the proposal when the possibility of the DMK and the AIADMK joining hands was discussed. Since alliance partners like us did not agree to certain approaches, they are now attempting to take shortcuts. At present, we are not part of any alliance and the Left bloc is functioning independently.”
He also said they do not agree with the proposal to constitute a new tribunal regarding the Mekedatu dam issue.
Vijay did not ask two MLAs to resign: Vaiko
Tirunelveli: MDMK chief Vaiko on Thursday alleged that the DMK started “horse-trading” politics by making MDMK MLA Cumbum Ramakrishnan resign years ago. Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, he said Chief Minister Vijay did not ask Kadayanallur and Sirkazhi legislators, the MDMK functionaries who won on the DMK symbol, to resign.
“The DMK has submitted a petition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar claiming that the TVK has engaged in horse-trading. It was the DMK that started such politics,” he added. He said that his party would not contest the bypolls due in several constituencies and would work for the victory of the TVK.
Vaiko further predicted that Vijay would complete his five-year term as Chief Minister and emerge victorious in the next Assembly election as well. “Vijay has conducted a silent democratic revolution in Tamil Nadu. We supported him since he has assured secular and social justice in governance,” he said.