Stalin's remarks indicate attempt to topple TVK govt, says CPM secretary Shanmugam

COIMBATORE: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday accused the DMK of attempting to topple the TVK government through horse-trading.

Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Shanmugam said the people of Tamil Nadu had brought the TVK to power as they wanted a new government, without the DMK or the AIADMK.

However, he said horse-trading and “donkey-trading” were being carried out in an attempt to topple the government, which was against the people’s mandate in the election.

“The DMK, which was voted out of power, is unable to accept being out of office. Therefore, it is reportedly trying to topple the TVK government to regain power.

DMK president MK Stalin’s remark that 'elections will be held soon and there will be a change in government' indicates an attempt to bring down the new regime,” he said.

Further, he said while it is acceptable for an MLA to voluntarily leave one party and join another, it is unacceptable to lure MLAs with monetary inducements.

He also urged the state government to take legal action against those involved in such practices.

Responding to a question on the resignation of AIADMK MLAs to join the TVK, he said the CPM had expressed its dissatisfaction to the TVK leadership, stating that such actions should not be encouraged.

“We also rejected the proposal when the possibility of the DMK and the AIADMK joining hands was discussed. Since alliance partners like us did not agree to certain approaches, they are now attempting to take shortcuts. At present, we are not part of any alliance and the Left bloc is functioning independently.”

He also said they do not agree with the proposal to constitute a new tribunal regarding the Mekedatu dam issue.