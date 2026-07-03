Study logs 47 bird species at Nemmeli as Mamallan dam plan faces scrutiny

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Mamallan freshwater reservoir at Nemmeli continues to face legal scrutiny before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), a new field survey has documented 47 bird species breeding in the Kovalam-Nemmeli Coastal Wetland Complex, adding fresh ecological evidence to the debate over the project’s impact on the coastal habitat.

The findings, documented by volunteer conservation collective Suzhal Arivom, suggest that Nemmeli is not only an important wintering ground for migratory birds but also a critical breeding landscape for resident species. Based on surveys covering about 35% of the accessible wetland, the report recorded 22 species nesting on the open saltpans and mudflats around Nemmeli and another 25 species breeding in the Kelambakkam wetland margins and mangrove patches. Species confirmed breeding include the red-wattled lapwing, kentish plover, black-winged stilt, grey francolin, oriental pratincole, red-necked falcon and Indian pied starling.

“Among the most significant findings is the great thick-knee, a Near Threatened species on the IUCN Red List. The bird has bred at Nemmeli for at least five consecutive years, making it the only known breeding stronghold in the Kelambakkam-Thiruporur-Thirukazhukundram landscape,” Deepak Venkatachalam, founder of Suzhal Arivom, told TNIE.