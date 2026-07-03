Three held for trespassing into student's house in Coimbatore; case foisted, says suspect

COIMBATORE: Madukkarai police arrested three persons on charges of allegedly trespassing into the house of an 19-year-old college student, ransacking the premises, and stealing cash and gold jewellery.
Police said a few days ago, Madukkarai residents Surya and Narendran allegedly waylaid a college student, snatched her identity card, and verbally abused her.
The student later informed her father about the incident. When he confronted Surya and Narendran, who were known to the family, and told them that he would lodge a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), the situation allegedly escalated. Police said Surya, along with his associates Narendran, Maniyarasu and a few others, allegedly trespassed into the girl's house, ransacked the premises, and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and a pair of two-gram gold studs. Based on the girl's complaint, Madukkarai police arrested P Maniyarasu (46), M Chandru, and S Sabari (25), all residents of Ramar Kovil Street in Valukkuparai. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects.
Meanwhile, Surya, who is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after allegedly being assaulted by the girl's father, on Thursday, claimed that he and the girl had been in a relationship with the knowledge of both families, but it had ended following their objections. He alleged that the girl later continued to contact him using a new mobile phone and that he had informed her mother about it. He further claimed to possess audio recordings and photographs of their interactions.
According to Surya, the girl then confronted him at a bus stand and asked why he no longer wished to continue the relationship, to which he replied that he was not interested and left.
Surya also claimed that the girl's father later attacked him with an iron rod, causing a head injury for which he is currently receiving treatment at CMCH. He denied the allegations of theft and claimed the police had foisted a false case against him. He further alleged that following the assault, his father had damaged the girl's father's vehicle in anger. Surya also claimed that despite submitting a complaint regarding the assault, police had allegedly refused to register a case.