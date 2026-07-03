Three held for trespassing into student's house in Coimbatore; case foisted, says suspect

COIMBATORE: Madukkarai police arrested three persons on charges of allegedly trespassing into the house of an 19-year-old college student, ransacking the premises, and stealing cash and gold jewellery.

Police said a few days ago, Madukkarai residents Surya and Narendran allegedly waylaid a college student, snatched her identity card, and verbally abused her.

The student later informed her father about the incident. When he confronted Surya and Narendran, who were known to the family, and told them that he would lodge a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), the situation allegedly escalated. Police said Surya, along with his associates Narendran, Maniyarasu and a few others, allegedly trespassed into the girl's house, ransacked the premises, and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and a pair of two-gram gold studs. Based on the girl's complaint, Madukkarai police arrested P Maniyarasu (46), M Chandru, and S Sabari (25), all residents of Ramar Kovil Street in Valukkuparai. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects.