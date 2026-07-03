Tiruchendur DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan arrested for defamatory remarks against CM Vijay

THOOTHUKUDI: Following the denial of anticipatory bail in a defamation case over alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Thoothukudi police arrested former minister and DMK South District Secretary Anitha R. Radhakrishnan at Authoor on Friday.

Radhakrishnan, the incumbent Tiruchendur MLA, was escorted to the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police's office for inquiry.

Sources said Radhakrishnan was inspecting records at the Authoor Town Panchayat when a police team led by Authoor Police Inspector (in-charge) Rhennis apprehended him in connection with the case. The police then took the DMK MLA to the SP office, where Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Arumugam questioned him.

Authoor police had registered an FIR against Radhakrishnan on June 23 for allegedly making defamatory and provocative remarks against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay while addressing a public meeting at Authoor on June 20.

The complaint was lodged by TVK's Authoor Urban Secretary S. Selvam, seeking action against Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks.

The anticipatory bail petition filed by Radhakrishnan was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday (July 3, 2026).

Meanwhile, condemning the police action against the sitting MLA, DMK cadres led by Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy staged a protest outside the SP office. Another group of DMK cadres staged a road blockade at Authoor and argued with police personnel.