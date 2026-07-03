TN CM Vijay holds meet with ministers ahead of budget

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday began department-wise consultative meetings ahead of the TVK government’s maiden Budget. The Budget for 2026-27 is expected to be presented in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The CM in his first Cabinet meeting had released a set of 436 governance goals, according to which ministers and officials have been asked to make presentations during these meetings, which will conclude on July 22.

Secretaries of each department have been directed to make concise presentations, supported by relevant photos, outlining action plans for the first, third and fifth years.

They have also been asked to suggest measures to improve transparency, efficiency and service delivery, besides highlighting key challenges faced by their departments. On the first day, ministers in charge of the food, cooperation and revenue departments, along with their secretaries participated.