TN govt seeks applications for appointment of trustees to 27 more temples under HR&CE.

CHENNAI: The Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE) department has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as non-hereditary trustees to 27 temples governed by administrative schemes under Section 46 (3) of the HR&CE Act.

These are in addition to the applications the department had sought on June 14 for non-hereditary trustees for 214 temples that have an income of Rs 10 lakh and above.

The temples for which trustees are to be appointed in the second phase include the Sri Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane, Sri Madhava Perumal temple in Mylapore, and Kumarakottam Sri Subramaniya Swami temple in Kancheepuram district.

The HR&CE department has uploaded the relevant details and application forms on its official website, hrce.tn.gov.in. The deadline for receipt of applications is 5.45 pm on August 5, 2026.