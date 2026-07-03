TN plans to install solar systems atop 200 govt office buildings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has proposed to install rooftop solar power systems with a total capacity of 200 MW at around 200 government offices across the state. Officials said that it is part of the government’s push to promote renewable energy, lower their dependence on conventional power sources and reduce electricity expenditure in public buildings.
According to sources, a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with an estimated project cost of Rs 200 crore, has been submitted to the state government for approval. The government is likely to announce the project in the upcoming Assembly session. The project is proposed to be implemented under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model — to install, generate and operate the rooftop plants at the government offices.
A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that a similar initiative, undertaken during the previous DMK regime, did not take off. After joint feasibility studies by Tangedco and corporation officials, tenders were floated for installing 20 MW of rooftop solar capacity in government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.
However, no private firms came forward to execute the project. “The work could not progress and was later stalled. Subsequently, the TVK government cancelled all tenders floated between October 2025 and February 2026 after identifying irregularities in the tender process,” the official said.
Following directions from the centre to expedite renewable energy projects, the TNGECL has revived the proposal by preparing a fresh DPR covering government offices across the state, the official added.
Another senior official said the availability of rooftop space remains a key challenge in implementing the project. “Many government office buildings do not have sufficient rooftop area to accommodate solar panels. After assessing the available infrastructure, we have decided to prioritise collectorates and revenue department offices, where adequate space is available for installing the systems,” the official added.
He said the proposed installations are expected to help government offices meet a substantial portion of their daytime electricity requirements through solar power, thereby reducing power bills and supporting the state’s clean energy goals. Once the project receives the state government’s approval, the TNGECL is expected to float fresh tenders to select private developers under the RESCO model.
Minister reviews power sector’s performance
Chennai: Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the TNEB headquarters in Chennai to assess the performance of the state’s power sector and the progress of key infrastructure projects. The minister reviewed power generation, procurement and distribution across the state.
He also assessed the functioning of special teams, the recruitment of additional personnel and the status of ongoing power projects. The minister also took stock of the commercial operation declaration (COD) of the first unit of the Udangudi thermal power project, the progress of the second unit, proposed expansion plans and the status of the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project. ENS