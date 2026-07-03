TN plans to install solar systems atop 200 govt office buildings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has proposed to install rooftop solar power systems with a total capacity of 200 MW at around 200 government offices across the state. Officials said that it is part of the government’s push to promote renewable energy, lower their dependence on conventional power sources and reduce electricity expenditure in public buildings.

According to sources, a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with an estimated project cost of Rs 200 crore, has been submitted to the state government for approval. The government is likely to announce the project in the upcoming Assembly session. The project is proposed to be implemented under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model — to install, generate and operate the rooftop plants at the government offices.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that a similar initiative, undertaken during the previous DMK regime, did not take off. After joint feasibility studies by Tangedco and corporation officials, tenders were floated for installing 20 MW of rooftop solar capacity in government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

However, no private firms came forward to execute the project. “The work could not progress and was later stalled. Subsequently, the TVK government cancelled all tenders floated between October 2025 and February 2026 after identifying irregularities in the tender process,” the official said.