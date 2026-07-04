CM Vijay may visit Karur on Friday, kin of stampede victims to get government jobs

CHENNAI: Nine months after the fateful stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths during the poll campaign of TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he is set to visit the town as CM on July 10 and provide orders for a government job to one eligible member from each of the victims’ families.
Confirming this, a senior official told TNIE that as per the tentative schedule, the CM is likely to reach Karur on the night of July 9 and after meeting the relatives of the stampede victims, he will return to Chennai the same day.
Sources said that in preparation for the proposed appointments, government officials have contacted the families of the victims and collected personal details and other documents required for the recruitment process.
The tragedy occurred at Vijay’s campaign meeting on September 27, 2025, in Velusamypuram, Karur, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, leaving 41 people dead and 110 others injured. The incident, which sent shockwaves across the nation, is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The then DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each person who died, Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.
TVK president Vijay announced Rs 20 lakh each to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to those who suffered injuries. On October 27, 2025, the TVK brought the families of many of the victims to a private resort in Mamallapuram, where Vijay consoled and interacted with them.
Vijay’s visit is also politically significant in light of the upcoming by-election to the Karur Assembly seat, since the AIADMK MLA from this constituency, M R Vijayabhaskar, resigned his post and joined the TVK on Thursday.