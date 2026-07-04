CM Vijay may visit Karur on Friday, kin of stampede victims to get government jobs

CHENNAI: Nine months after the fateful stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths during the poll campaign of TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he is set to visit the town as CM on July 10 and provide orders for a government job to one eligible member from each of the victims’ families.

Confirming this, a senior official told TNIE that as per the tentative schedule, the CM is likely to reach Karur on the night of July 9 and after meeting the relatives of the stampede victims, he will return to Chennai the same day.

Sources said that in preparation for the proposed appointments, government officials have contacted the families of the victims and collected personal details and other documents required for the recruitment process.

The tragedy occurred at Vijay’s campaign meeting on September 27, 2025, in Velusamypuram, Karur, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, leaving 41 people dead and 110 others injured. The incident, which sent shockwaves across the nation, is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.