Detailed assessment being conducted to attract companies on sector, district basis: Minister Keerthana

COIMBATORE: The state government is conducting a detailed assessment to attract companies sector-wise and district-wise, rather than randomly establishing industries, Industries Minister S Keerthana said here on Friday.

After attending the Special Interactive Breakfast Meeting, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore Zone, under the aegis of Coimbatore NEXT, Keerthana told reporters that she had assured industrialists that the government would provide a corruption-free and transparent administration and fulfill their expectations.

"If we sign MoUs with companies randomly, they will not yield results. Instead, we are carrying out detailed assessments and analyses to attract investments. Our approach is to attract companies based on sectors and districts wise, taking into account the skills," she said.

"At present, the key expectation of industrialists in Coimbatore is the expansion of the airport. The work is in progress, and it will be completed this time," she stated.

Further, she said the government is working to equip youth with the skills required for high-paying jobs through collaboration between industries and higher educational institutions.