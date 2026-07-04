DMK chief Stalin slams ex-min arrest, says CM Vijay running ‘police raj’

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Friday condemned the arrest of former minister and MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan in connection with a defamation case, alleging that the TVK-led state government was misusing the police to target political rivals while failing to address issues related to law and order.

In a statement, the DMK president called the arrest as a “diversionary tactic” by the government and questioned the urgency with which the police acted against the MLA. “What was the necessity to arrest him in haste when he was inspecting development works and attending to public issues in his constituency,” Stalin asked.

“If people are to be arrested for defamatory remarks, how many of today’s ministers would have to be arrested for their speeches,” he asked. He alleged that the CM was running a “police raj in cinematic action style”.

Drawing a comparison with other pending cases, Stalin questioned why the government has not shown similar urgency in acting on a complaint lodged by a woman alleging sexual assault by a TVK MLA.