DMK chief Stalin slams ex-min arrest, says CM Vijay running ‘police raj’

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Friday condemned the arrest of former minister and MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan in connection with a defamation case, alleging that the TVK-led state government was misusing the police to target political rivals while failing to address issues related to law and order.
In a statement, the DMK president called the arrest as a “diversionary tactic” by the government and questioned the urgency with which the police acted against the MLA. “What was the necessity to arrest him in haste when he was inspecting development works and attending to public issues in his constituency,” Stalin asked.
“If people are to be arrested for defamatory remarks, how many of today’s ministers would have to be arrested for their speeches,” he asked. He alleged that the CM was running a “police raj in cinematic action style”.
Drawing a comparison with other pending cases, Stalin questioned why the government has not shown similar urgency in acting on a complaint lodged by a woman alleging sexual assault by a TVK MLA.
He further alleged that the government had failed to curb murders, robberies and crimes against women across the state, while focusing instead on inducting MLAs from opposition parties.
Accusing the CM of attempting to retain power through “horse-trading” while silencing critics, Stalin said the government believed it could prolong its tenure by arresting opposition leaders.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also condemned the arrest, calling it an instance of political vendetta. He said the government had shown greater speed in arresting an opposition MLA than in restoring the deteriorating law and order situation in TN.
He accused the ruling party of making “defamatory and false allegations” its political strategy and alleged that the public was witnessing the government’s “authoritarian approach”.
Udhayanidhi further alleged that the government was under the impression that it could weaken the opposition through “false cases and arrests” and that such efforts would not succeed.