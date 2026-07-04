Health Minister Arunraj warns private medical colleges against excess MBBS fee collection

CHENNAI: Asserting that complaints over excess fee collection are taken seriously, Health Minister K G Arunraj on Friday warned of stern action against private medical colleges found charging students over and above National Medical Commission (NMC ) norms.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the review meeting with district health officers at the DMS office in Chennai, Arunraj said the health department has been receiving complaints against a few private colleges collecting fees for five years from MBBS students. According to NMC norms, colleges should collect fees only for 4.5 years, and not for the internship period.

Complaints received in a particular jurisdiction will be inquired by the local team with doctors, and strict action will be taken. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has already formed a committee to inquire into a few complaints, he added.

Further, the minister said plans are on to conduct yoga classes for expectant mothers visiting primary health centres (PHCs) for antenatal check-up.